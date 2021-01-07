Contactless F&B ordering launched at Chicago Midway Airport

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), along with Midway Partnership (MP) – a joint venture comprised of Vantage Airport Group, SSP America, and Hudson Group – has launched mobile food ordering at Chicago Midway International Airport. This convenient, safe and contactless new service is easy to access and does not require downloading a mobile app.

Travellers can access the website through their smartphone camera by scanning QR codes displayed throughout the airport or visiting GoEatMDW.com to browse restaurant menus.

The growing list of participating restaurants currently includes local and national favourites such as Arami, Big City Chicken, Billy Goat Tavern & Grill, DeCOLORES, Dunkin’ Express, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Harry Caray’s Shortstop, Home Run Inn Pizza, Nuts on Clark and Woodgrain Neapolitan Pizzeria.

GoEatMDW.com creates a tailored experience for restaurant guests to order and pick up their meal or have it delivered anywhere in the airport. Once an order is placed, guests receive update alerts on their mobile device, letting them know when their meal is ready or on its way. The platform accepts multiple forms of payment, including credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Building on the success of the Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) programme at Chicago Midway Airport, this seamless virtual ordering and delivery experience was developed in collaboration with Grab, AtYourGate and Hyde Park Hospitality, a local Chicago ACDBE partner.

“As we see enplanements continue to increase, the health and well-being of our passengers and employees is our top priority,” says Jamie L. Rhee, Commissioner, CDA. “GoEatMDW.com offers travellers a user-friendly solution to order their favourite food directly from their own device with the option of contactless pickup or delivery. This is another important step taken to ensure our passengers have the availability of touch-free options that keep them safe while travelling through Midway.”

Sammy Patel, CEO Midway Partnership, comments: “We’re so pleased to offer yet another new convenient option for our guests and airport employees. We have combined our expertise with Grab’s industry-leading technology along with the strong customer service track records of AtYourGate and Hyde Park Hospitality. This solution is a result of strong partnerships and leveraging our shared expertise to enhance the overall guest experience at Chicago Midway.”

Jeff Livney, Chief Experience Officer at Grab, adds: “We are excited to bring contactless order and pay technology to more guests with the launch of GoEatMDW.com by Midway Partnership. With this collaboration between Grab, AtYourGate and Hyde Park Hospitality, Midway is one of the first airports to offer food delivery as an option for their guests. It’s our pleasure to bring a service to Midway that enhances the airport experience while keeping safety and health front of mind.”