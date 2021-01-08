Contactless COVID-19 testing point opens at Riga Airport

E.Gulbis Laboratory has introduced a mobile, contactless COVID-19 testing point at Riga Airport. It is located at the exit of arrivals hall E and can be used by travellers and employees with access to Latvian-recognised authentication tools, such as Swedbank, SEB, Luminor or Citadele Bank internet bank, e-parakstsID or e-paraksts mobile or Smart-ID. Foreign nationals without access to these authentication applications cannot use the service at this point, but the airport is working with E.Gulbis Laboratory to find a solution for providing such an opportunity.

Taking test at the contactless point is a paid service. In order to take the test, customers should authorise on the E.Gulbis Laboratory website (https://ej.uz/analizes), using one of the authentication options. By logging in, customers confirm their identity and pay for the test. As soon as this is done, customers receive a PIN code by phone and email and can follow the instructions on the machine to deliver a sample of saliva.

For travellers, it is not possible to receive the test result immediately before departure – E.Gulbis Laboratory will send the test result by email.

At the same time, the temporary COVID-19 testing point of the MFD Laboratory is still available at the airport, where all travellers arriving into Latvia from the UK can take the test free of charge.

Considering that travellers from more and more countries are required to present the result of a COVID-19 test, the airport in cooperation with E.Gulbis Laboratory is working on the establishment of a permanent COVID-19 test point, which will be located in the arrivals hall of the passenger terminal.

A negative test result does not remove the obligation to observe 10 days of self-isolation and other restrictions set in Latvia to control the spread of COVID-19.