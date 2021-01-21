Belfast International Airport announces COVID partnership with Randox

Belfast International Airport is working in collaboration with leading global diagnostics firm Randox to provide quick and affordable tests for its passengers. A new walk-in testing facility has been launched at the airport, providing rapid PCR tests for those who require a negative test before travelling on any essential journeys.

The newly-formed service will provide passengers with cost-effective, reliable and convenient COVID-19 testing prior to their travels. “Many destinations now require passengers, who have to travel for essential reasons, to have a negative PCR COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before arrival,” says Graham Keddie, Managing Director, Belfast International Airport. “It is essential that we are able to introduce these measures as testing will help protect travellers and staff, and provide an increased level of confidence for those travelling when current lockdown restrictions ease. In the long run it should help assist in the recovery of the aviation and travel sector, however it is only a start and we need more to be done in terms of both the vaccine and testing.”

Swabs are administered by trained sample collection officers, which decreases the likelihood of an inconclusive result. Tests are then conducted by Randox scientists at a state-of-the-art testing laboratory within easy reach of the airport, ensuring the price is kept to a minimum and the results can be turned around quickly.

“We already have a close working relationship with Randox and we are delighted to partner with them on this important development for the travel industry,” Keddie adds.

The new COVID-19 facility onsite at Belfast International Airport provides a convenient location for passengers right across Northern Ireland, with free onsite parking available. Passengers can receive their certified results next day, which if negative, allow them to travel to their required destination.

“We are proud to be working with Belfast International Airport to make COVID-19 testing accessible, affordable and reliable for all travellers who need to make essential trips,” says Sophie Boyd, Project Manager for the Randox Express COVID-19 Testing Service. “We have worked hard to ensure the PCR test is as easy as possible for passengers. People can simply visit the airport website to book a test at a date and time to suit. They can then arrive for their test and receive their results the next day via email. It’s great to be able to provide this service to the airport and help support them in getting people back in the air when they are able to do so.”

This new testing provision will strengthen the health measures already in place at the airport in line with the international campaign “Protecting each other” developed and promoted by VINCI Airports for all the airports in its network worldwide.

Based on hygiene recommendations issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), this campaign has helped improve cleaning and disinfection protocols, physical distancing, staff protection and passenger communications since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.