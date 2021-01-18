Avinor partners with HappyOrNot to boost customer experience at security

The customer experience improvement solution HappyOrNot has announced a partnership with Avinor, the state-owned company that operates most of Norway’s airports. HappyOrNot’s Smiley Touch touchscreen terminals will help Avinor collect substantial amounts of customer feedback at security checkpoints within eight of its biggest airports. With this in-moment, actionable customer experience feedback data, Avinor’s management and staff will be able to identify, and immediately rectify, issues that are affecting passenger satisfaction, and make improvements based on data, rather than unscientific hunches.

Avinor will be able to, through HappyOrNot’s reporting platform, consisting of an online dashboard, app and email reports, view minute-by-minute happiness breakdowns which illustrate highest and lowest satisfaction levels.

Smiley Touch terminals will be located at the exit of security areas, helping to gauge customer sentiment 24/7 and speed up access to actionable data, via an online dashboard, app and email reports.

Results from the first two months of operation in Oslo Airport provided evidence that instant feedback data increased engagement from team leaders in day-to-day operations. Avinor has already identified customer pain points, with the results being different to what the company had expected. For example, rather than the unhappy feedback provided by customers being related to waiting times, it was instead because of customer service, which, through staff training, is a much easier issue to resolve.

In addition, Avinor will provide frontline staff with full visibility of feedback impressions via a live feed in staff lunch rooms, which will boost motivation and engagement towards improving performance. Sustained monitoring of satisfaction levels through security will also help Avinor to reinforce and strengthen the quality assurance of its security suppliers whereby specific contractual bonuses can be achieved when substantiated through feedback data results.

Educating decisions, terminals will help bolster and unify feedback operations within each airport, bridging the gap between instantaneous feedback data and seasonal questionnaires which are rolled out quarterly.

Terje Orskaug, Manager of Passenger Experience, Avinor, adds: “We want our customers to enjoy the time they spend in our airports, and by utilising the feedback data collected via HappyOrNot terminals, we have a great opportunity to transform and improve the airport experience of our customers. We chose HappyOrNot because it is an internationally known supplier providing a trusted, off-the-shelf solution that delivers comprehensive data on a whole new scale. This level of contextualised insight will enable us to better understand our customers, and also cater to their changing attitudes in light of the pandemic.”

Kim Marrot, official HappyOrNot Partner and Director at Safeway Solutions Norge AS, comments: “We are delighted that Avinor has chosen us and the HappyOrNot solution to help them achieve their goals for passenger experience. We look forward to supporting Avinor in their daily work with HappyOrNot and are confident that they will build long-lasting improvements that will have an impact on their bottom line.”