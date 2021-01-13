Aeroporti di Roma first to complete Airport Health Measures Audit Programme

Airports Council International (ACI) World and ACI EUROPE have announced that Rome Fiumicino and Rome Ciampino airports are the first in the world to successfully complete the Airport Health Measures Audit Programme.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to devastate passenger traffic at airports around the world. To support the airport industry recovery, a commitment to the health and welfare of travellers, staff and the public is key. The Airport Health Measures Audit Programme – developed in partnership with Bureau Veritas – supports airports by addressing their specific risks and by reassuring passengers through an onsite audit.

Aeroporti di Roma’s Fiumicino and Ciampino airports have successfully completed the audit and can display the SafeGuardTM label, demonstrating their compliance with a harmonised set of measures, aligned with the recommendations of national and international authorities.

“We congratulate Rome Fiumicino and Rome Ciampino airports for successfully completing the Airport Health Measures Audit Programme and demonstrating that they are committed to ensuring the health and safety of passengers and staff,” says Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World. “These airports have set a strong example and we will continue to work with airports around the world to support recovery so the sustainable social and economic benefits of aviation can be delivered to the communities we serve. Partnerships, like the one with Bureau Veritas which has benefitted Aeroporti di Roma, will support the aviation industry and help to push it forward during the recovery process and beyond.”

Marco Troncone, CEO Aeroporti di Roma, comments: “This new result reaffirms our commitment to safe operations, which is a priority for us. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, we have implemented a series of measures to provide passengers and employees with the highest health and hygiene standards, seeking cutting-edge solutions that combine safety and comfort. It is with this spirit that we will relentlessly strive to further improve our performance on safety and quality, which are the ideal grounds to pose innovative safe travel protocols and to support traffic recovery.”

Olivier Jankovec, Director General, ACI EUROPE, adds: “Throughout this crippling pandemic our colleagues at Aeroporti di Roma have blazed a trail in innovative solutions focused on a safe and confident restart towards normality. From pre-departure testing to travel corridors, they have delivered on passenger safety and industry solutions in equal measure. And now, I am delighted to congratulate them on being the first in the world to successfully complete the rigorous Airport Health Measures Audit Programme. I applaud each and every one of their dedicated staff in delivering, as ever, to the highest of standards. Bravissimi!”