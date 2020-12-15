Istanbul Airport secures ‘5-Star’ rating

Istanbul Airport has been recognised as a ‘5-Star Airport’ by Skytrax. As a result of the measures taken against COVID-19, the airport has been certified with the ‘5-Star COVID-19 Airport’ rating, in addition to the ‘5-Star Airport’ rating.

This latest recognition adds to Istanbul Airport recently being selected as Best Airport in the Digital Transformation category at the 16th ACI EUROPE Awards. This award, which is an initiative of ACI EUROPE in association with the SESAR Joint Undertaking, recognises airports that have embraced digitalisation, as well as innovative technologies and procedures, to enhance their operations.

Istanbul Airport is the fourth in the world to receive the ‘5-Star COVID-19 Airport’ award, following Rome Fiumicino Airport, Hamad International Airport, and El Dorado Airport. It was also the first to obtain ACI Airport Health Accreditation.

The auditing by Skytrax involved assessing each point of contact that affects the experience of departing, transferring and arriving passengers, including parking areas, public transport, website, mobile application, security/passport control, basic passenger services, shops, food and beverage area, and baggage reclaim.

“At Istanbul Airport, we turned dreams into reality, and reality into leadership!”

“An airport being certified as both a ‘5-Star Airport’ and a ‘5-Star COVID-19 Airport’ by an important aviation authority like Skytrax, just after two years since its opening and one-and-a-half years after commencing its operation at full capacity, is a rare situation,” says Kadri Samsunlu, CEO and General Manager, iGA Airport Operation. “I can say with pride that, as iGA, we have achieved this as Istanbul Airport. We have established a customer-oriented culture in our airport, we will advance this even further and our work in this respect is continuing at pace. We are the eighth hub airport in the world to receive ‘5 Stars’ among the global transfer hub airports, after Doha, Hong Kong, Munich, Seoul Incheon, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo. We have also become the fourth airport in the world to receive the ‘5-Star COVID-19 Airport Rating’, in respect of the COVID-19 measures implemented at airports. We are the second airport in the world to hold both titles at the same time. As well as all of its other features, Istanbul Airport is the airport with the largest terminal among all of those with ‘5 Stars’. As is known, immediately prior to these important awards presented by Skytrax, we were also selected the Best Airport in the Digital Transformation category, within the scope of the 16th ACI EUROPE Awards. All of these valuable and prestigious awards are proof of how much confidence the aviation authorities in the world and especially our passengers have in iGA and Istanbul Airport. I would like to emphasise this in particular: those who walk firmly and with bold steps for the sake of the values they believe in, sooner or later reach the goals they dream of. At Istanbul Airport, we as iGA, we turned dreams into reality first, and now reality into leadership! We are proud and happy on behalf of our country for having achieved such a success. I would like to thank everyone and all our staff, who has contributed for this achievement. With the same excitement and enthusiasm like the first day, we will continue our efforts to make our country, and Istanbul Airport, the world’s most important aviation hub.”