Hard Rock Cafe opens new pop-up shop at Hamburg Airport

Hard Rock Cafe has opened a new pop-up shop at Hamburg Airport, with a selection of souvenirs available from the cult brand. This includes the famous and popular t-shirts bearing the brand’s logo. The new Pop-Up Rock Shop is located directly after the central security checkpoint in the Airport Plaza.

“Before or after flying, and whether they are looking for a Christmas gift, a souvenir, or just something for themselves, passengers can be sure to find something special from the cult brand at the Hard Rock Cafe’s new pop-up shop at Hamburg Airport,” says Lutz Deubel, Head of Center Management, Hamburg Airport. “The Hard Rock Cafe Shop is the perfect addition to our existing range of stores and is guaranteed to be very popular with our customers.”

The Hard Rock Cafe pop-up shop is open from 08:00 to 14:00. Passengers and visitors can check the current opening hours for shops, restaurants, and food & beverage outlets at the airport at any time on the Hamburg Airport website.