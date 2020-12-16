Envirosuite has partnered with Frost & Sullivan to conduct global research to understand how digital transformation in environmental management has changed the way that organisations view environmental data and the opportunities for optimising this data to unlock value beyond compliance.

Having talked to over 270 senior business executives across six regions globally, and representing different sectors including airports, mining, construction and industrial operations, the report provided insight into how Environmental Intelligence is viewed now, as well as the importance of it for businesses in the future.

As we navigate our way through the current climate, the aviation industry is leading the way by implementing processes to ensure safety for staff and travellers. Envirosuite is looking forward to being an integral part of the solution for aviation to overcome many of the current challenges the industry is facing. COVID has brought financial resilience firmly into focus for organisations across the world, and Environmental Intelligence is something that isn’t just good for communities and the environment, but is a growth driver, contributing to the bottom line.

The report presents a lot of interesting insights that align to the direction of airports and the emergence of the industry.

Airports around the world are experiencing the following trends:

Nearly 86% of the airports have mentioned facing significant or dramatic impacts from environmental factors over the last three years.

Almost 80% of respondents from airports cited public complaints and site proximity to the public as a major factor (scoring it from 8-10), likely due to aircraft noise and air quality impacts.

Over 50% mentioned ‘cost pressures’ as current challenges in environmental management for their organisation.

Recently, Envirosuite and Frost & Sullivan hosted two panel discussions on the report and its key findings. The panellists discussed how industries are now reimagining how they use technology to transform business by leveraging and extracting more value out of data, while building sustainable communities. Both sessions were thought-provoking discussions on the potential of using Environmental Intelligence to achieve positive business outcomes across multiple sectors.

View the panel discussion recordings by clicking here