Belfast City Airport becomes first in Northern Ireland to achieve ACI Airport Health Accreditation

George Best Belfast City Airport has been awarded ACI Airport Health Accreditation for its extensive COVID-19 measures. It is the first airport in Northern Ireland to achieve the accolade, which recognises best-in-class COVID-19 health and safety processes.

Cleaning, disinfection, physical distancing, staff protection, passenger communications and passenger facilities are all assessed for the accreditation.

“The safety and well-being of our staff and passengers is always our first priority, and that has certainly not changed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Judith Davis, Operations Manager, George Best Belfast City Airport. “Passengers travelling to or from Belfast City Airport can be reassured that stringent measures are in place throughout the terminal. We have received superb feedback from our passengers who feel comfortable and safe in the airport, and it is great to have our efforts recognised as industry-leading by ACI.”

Within the airport, face coverings are mandatory, hand sanitiser and hand washing facilities are available throughout, and markings are visible on the floor to facilitate social distancing, with additional staff dedicated to terminal sanitising.

Throughout the airport’s thorough evaluation, all passenger processes and areas were assessed, including check-in, security, boarding, the departure lounge, baggage reclaim, and the arrivals area.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects have halted the airport industry at global level, airports are vital cogs in the aviation ecosystem, and our Airport Health Accreditation programme will help to restore passenger confidence in air travel,” says Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World. “As important engines of growth, wealth creation, and employment, the recovery of the airport sector will be a significant driver of the global economic recovery. Key to this recovery will be reassuring the travelling public that airports are prioritising health and safety and providing safe and hygienic facilities. Assessment is aligned with guidelines for health measures established by ICAO, European Union Aviation Safety Agency, and ACI to help airports to prioritise and promote a safe and healthy environment for passengers, staff and the public. Airports cannot do this in isolation, however, and collaboration, cooperation and consistency across the aviation industry will be the key to rebuilding global air services capacity and keeping passengers safe, healthy, and secure as we do this. To assist airports, ACI has developed the Airport Health Accreditation Programme to promote best practices and help align efforts across the industry to harmonise measures, processes, and procedures with ICAO, EASA, and ACI’s global guidance.”