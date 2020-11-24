Rome Fiumicino wins ACI EUROPE Best Airport Award in ‘Over 40 million passengers’ category

Rome Fiumicino Airport won this year’s ACI EUROPE Best Airport Award in the ‘Over 40 million passengers’ category. It is the third consecutive year in which the airport has been recognised at the awards.

This year, the prestigious result has particular significance, given that it concerned the measures taken and protocols adopted to contain the pandemic. Fiumicino was one of the first airports to be awarded ACI Airport Health Accreditation, and has also received the Rina Service Biosafety Trust Certification.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Aeroporti di Roma has introduced measures to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers and staff. This includes comprehensive sanitisation; the automatic ‘UV Clean Touch’ disinfection of escalators, lifts and item trays; social distancing indicated by special signs; installation of over 350 sanitising gel dispensers; and approximately 100 latest-generation temperature scanners, which measure body temperature in less than two seconds.

“We are particularly proud of this new and historic recognition,” says Marco Troncone, CEO Aeroporti di Roma. “This time, the Best Airport Award testifies to the virtuous path that, combining safety and quality in the airport experience with timeliness and incisiveness, has made Fiumicino the most recognised airport in the world in the fight against COVID-19. It is a new milestone in ADR’s strategy, which is increasingly oriented towards excellence in services, sustainability and innovation. We now hope that effectiveness in safety and innovative spirit will lead us to soon launch a new travel procedure that will best balance the effectiveness of fighting COVID with a gradual resumption of air connections to and from the country.”