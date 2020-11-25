Prague Airport receives ACI Airport Health Accreditation

In spring this year, in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, Prague Airport began to implement a number of measures aimed at protecting the health of both passengers and airport employees. The steps taken by the airport have been recognised with ACI Airport Health Accreditation.

“Prague Airport has applied protection measures to its operation as one of the first entities in the Czech Republic,” says Vaclav Rehor, Chairman of the Prague Airport Board of Directors. “Therefore, we changed some check-in procedures at the airport and took steps to make the airport safe. Due to the situation at hand, we also decided to implement new cleaning and disinfection technologies, to invest in protective gear for employees and in protective plexiglass. We have also increased the frequency of cleaning and at the same time launched a major educational campaign among passengers and employees. Our long-term efforts have now been confirmed by the receipt of the international ACI Airport Health Accreditation, which also proves that the set protection measures work, eliminate travel risks and thus increase the safety of flying from Prague.”

The accreditation confirms that the set processes, measures and individual steps applied at Prague Airport meet the requirements and recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Airports Council International (ACI). In order to obtain the accreditation, it was necessary to provide detailed records of all cleaning and disinfection methods, prepare an overview of changes in passenger handling processes, and share specific steps in protecting employees’ health.

“To reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 among workers, we have also launched our own sophisticated and effective system for tracing and following contacts in the workplace, including a non-stop Infoline,” Rehor explains. “We have involved in the initiative not only subsidiaries within the Prague Airport Group, but also other entities operating at Václav Havel Airport Prague. Thanks to the system efficiency, even in times of the deteriorating epidemiological situation throughout the Czech Republic, it has been possible to eliminate risky contacts of employees directly at the airport. If a health status check is needed, for example of employees performing work affecting crucial airport operations, we also fund their testing using RT-PCR tests, which they can undergo directly at the airport.”