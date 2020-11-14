Larnaka and Pafos airports receive ACI Airport Health Accreditation

Larnaka and Pafos airports have been awarded with Airport Health Accreditation by Airports Council International (ACI) World. The Airport Health Accreditation programme supports airports by assessing new health measures and procedures introduced as a result of the pandemic. Areas covered by the accreditation include cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing (where feasible and practical), staff protection, physical layout, passenger communication, and facilities.

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira confirmed that Larnaka and Pafos airports are operating in line with health measures set out in the council’s restart and recovery guidelines. “After reviewing the evidence presented through our evaluation process, both airports have shown that they are providing a safe airport experience for all travellers, which is in line with the recommended health measures established in the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force Recommendations, along with industry best practices,” he stated.

The Chief Executive Officer of Hermes Airports, Eleni Kaloyirou, said: “Airports are vital parts in the aviation industry and Larnaka and Pafos airports’ achievement through ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation programme shows the commitment to health and hygiene which will help to restore passenger confidence in air travel. The accreditation is an affirmation that the measures adopted at the airports are at the top of all international standards and reflects the efforts of the whole airport community.”