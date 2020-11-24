Larnaka Airport highly commended at ACI EUROPE Airport Awards 2020

Larnaka International Airport received another important accolade during the 30th ACI EUROPE Annual Assembly & Congress, as it was highly commended in the ‘5-10 million passengers’ category at the Best Airport Awards 2020. The airports were evaluated based on their performance, agility, and results in a newly-created environment as a result of the pandemic.

“The fact that a highly respected international panel of experts ranks Larnaka Airport amongst the best in Europe is an honour,” says Eleni Kaloyirou, CEO Hermes Airports. “This acknowledgment is very significant during such difficult times. It is a recognition which affirms the high level of services whilst at the same time reflects our commitment in preserving the safety of our staff and passengers.”

The accolade came just days after Larnaka and Pafos airports received ACI Airport Health Accreditation under the programme which supports airports by assessing new health measures and procedures introduced as a result of the pandemic.