Date: 24 Nov 2020 Category: ACI EUROPE Activities No Comments

Larnaka Airport highly commended at ACI EUROPE Airport Awards 2020

Larnaka International Airport received another important accolade during the 30th ACI EUROPE Annual Assembly & Congress, as it was highly commended in the ‘5-10 million passengers’ category at the Best Airport Awards 2020. The airports were evaluated based on their performance, agility, and results in a newly-created environment as a result of the pandemic.

Larnaka International Airport received another important accolade during the 30th ACI EUROPE Annual Assembly & Congress, as it was highly commended in the ‘5-10 million passengers’ category at the Best Airport Awards 2020.

“The fact that a highly respected international panel of experts ranks Larnaka Airport amongst the best in Europe is an honour,” says Eleni Kaloyirou, CEO Hermes Airports. “This acknowledgment is very significant during such difficult times. It is a recognition which affirms the high level of services whilst at the same time reflects our commitment in preserving the safety of our staff and passengers.”

The accolade came just days after Larnaka and Pafos airports received ACI Airport Health Accreditation under the programme which supports airports by assessing new health measures and procedures introduced as a result of the pandemic.

Related articles

ACI EUROPE announces unique Annual Congress & General Assembly, 17 November 2020

In a time of financial uncertainty and strain, operating budgets show critical risks

Jost Lammers confirmed to lead ACI EUROPE as President for second term

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in recent news...

ACI EUROPE announces unique Annual Congress & General Assembly, 17 November 2020