Hamad Airport to install advanced passenger screening checkpoint technology in partnership with Smiths Detection

Hamad International Airport (HIA) is the first airport in the region to obtain Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, which offers advanced screening of carry-on baggage at security checkpoints using Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray. HIA selected this equipment as it enables airport operators to deliver the highest levels of security and optimises checkpoint performance by expediting the screening processes, helping improve the passenger experience.

This cabin baggage screening equipment uses a CT gantry that rotates at a constant speed as baggage is carried through on its conveyor belt. Hundreds of images are taken of each bag to create 3D imagery in real-time, allowing for more accurate assessments of the bag’s contents.

This investment in advanced screening technology allows passengers to keep electronic devices and liquids in their hand baggage, removing some of the stress for passengers while significantly increasing checkpoint throughput and further reducing wait times.

“At HIA, we are always championing the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to ensure operational excellence and deliver a seamless passenger experience,” says Saeed Yousef Al-Sulaiti, Vice President – Security, Hamad International Airport. “Smiths Detection has a reputation for providing market-leading solutions with world-renowned standards for quality. We are proud to be the first airport in the region to introduce the latest CT screening technology available in the industry. HIA is committed to remaining at the forefront of technological advancements to continuously enhance the passenger experience while improving operational efficiency.”

These new generation X-ray machines will also be partnered with fully automated tray return systems integrated with automated UV-C emitting modules that will automatically disinfect the trays before passengers handle them to further safeguard the health and safety of all HIA passengers.

The new screening lanes will allow the parallel preparation of passengers for the screening process and provide convenient space to avoid congestion, while providing high capacity and a swift screening process.