14 Groupe ADP airports including Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly receive ACI Airport Health Accreditation

Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly are among 14 airports in the Groupe ADP network that have received ACI Airport Health Accreditation.

The accreditation programme assesses the sanitary measures implemented by airports in line with the international recommendations defined by the dedicated task force of ICAO, by EASA, and by ACI. Open to all ACI member airports of all sizes and in all regions, Airport Health Accreditation is based on carrying out an audit through documentation provided by the airport, completed with questions and interviews.

The audit leading to certification screens all the sanitary measures implemented – cleaning and disinfection, staff protection, facilities and equipment for passengers (thermal cameras, anti-COVID screening centres), communication, etc – on all processes and areas of the airport, including access to terminals, check-in, safety controls, border crossing, boarding lounges, shops, bars and restaurants, elevators, baggage delivery rooms, arrivals area, etc.

To date, 14 airports belonging to Groupe ADP’s network have already been accredited, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, as well as the airports of Antananarivo in Madagascar, Ankara and Gazipacça in Turkey, Conakry in Guinea, Medina in Saudi Arabia, Port Louis in Mauritius, Enfidha and Monastir in Tunisia, Delhi and Hyderabad in India, Skopje in North Macedonia, and Zagreb in Croatia. Eight other airports in the network are awaiting certification.

“Half of the airports in our network have already been certified by the sanitary ACI programme, which attests to the relevance and the effectiveness of the measures implemented in our terminals,” says Augustin de Romanet, Chairman and CEO, Groupe ADP. “Our main priority is and will remain to guarantee, under the best possible conditions, the heath security of our passengers and all staff at our airports. This is an essential condition to restore trust and regain the desire for travel.”