Wizz Air expands operations at Hamburg Airport

Wizz Air is launching services to three new destinations from Hamburg Airport this winter. From 16 November 2020, the airline will fly twice-weekly to Riga. From 13 December 2020, it is adding a twice-weekly service to Vilnius. Finally, the inaugural flight on a completely new destination for Hamburg Airport – Chişinău – departed on 26 October 2020.

With the new routes, Wizz Air is flying from Hamburg Airport to a total of eight diverse destinations in eastern and southern Europe this winter.

“Wizz Air has established itself as an important bridge between northern Germany and destinations in eastern and south-eastern Europe,” says Dirk Behrens, Director Aviation, Hamburg Airport. “The fact that the airline is now further expanding its operations from Hamburg Airport sends a positive signal to our passengers. Even in these difficult times, flying is a safe way to travel. To ensure this, we have clear hygiene and safety measures in place at Hamburg Airport.”

Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager, Wizz Air, adds: “We are delighted to celebrate the launch of new service from Hamburg to Chisinau and looking forward for upcoming two more routes to Riga, starting on 16 November, and Vilnius, from 13 December. We believe that this milestone will bring even more truly affordable and quality air travel services to passengers. Thanks to our enhanced health and safety measures, passengers can enjoy comfortable and worry-free travelling with Wizz Air.”

Hamburg Airport has introduced numerous measures onsite to make it easier to observe the now familiar distancing and hygiene regulations. This includes the requirement to wear a mask, markings on the floor and on seats, plexiglass panes and disinfectant dispensers. With a mobile service team in the terminals and on the Passenger Pier, the airport is providing additional support and information for all passengers.

There are two COVID-19 test centres at Hamburg Airport. The test centre operated by the City of Hamburg and the German Red Cross in Terminal Tango provides free mandatory tests for persons returning from RKI risk areas. The Centogene test centre in Terminal 1 offers express tests, for which a fee must be paid, to the general public.