SSP signs four-year deal to develop locally-inspired food offer at Hobart Airport

SSP Group, a leading operator of food & beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, has secured a four-year, £15 million (€16.5m) contract to redevelop the food & beverage experience at Hobart Airport. SSP has partnered with local brands Liv-eat, Coal River Farm and Cascade to bring the best of local and the wider Tasmanian region to the airport.

Additionally, technology is being used to enhance the customer experience with mobile ordering being introduced to the airport for the first time, whereby passengers can order through the convenience of their mobile devices.

Travellers will find a strong mix of local favourites, offering the best of locally-sourced, Tasmanian ingredients, down-to-earth food and a selection of high-quality beer, along with healthy choices.

Three renowned and local Hobart brands will join the line-up: Liv-eat Healthy Eating, a fresh and healthy eating quick service concept; Coal River Farm, serving modern Australian cuisine and its multi-award winning cheese and chocolate; and Cascade, Australia’s oldest operating brewery.

The Cascade Experience at Hobart Airport will serve fresh, draught beer made with pristine Tasmanian water, as the brewery has been doing for more than 185 years. Travellers can also try a range of local wines and food sourced from regional producers.

“We’re proud to continue our close partnership with Hobart Airport, spanning well over five years now, especially with the introduction of such prominent local brands Hobart has to offer,” says Mark Angela, CEO of SSP Asia Pacific. “We are confident that passengers will come to love the new look and feel of the airport, especially the food on offer and the new brand line up. Our intention is to create a welcoming environment that captures the true spirit of Tasmania for those arriving into Hobart and a last piece of Tasmania for those departing.”

Hobart Airport Acting CEO Matt Cocker says the airport is excited to be bringing some familiar Tasmanian flavours to the state’s busiest gateway. “We’re really proud to be supporting local businesses and producers after what has been a particularly challenging year,” he comments. “Our team are always striving to improve the customer experience and we’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with SSP to create a space that Tasmanians can be proud of. We are looking forward to being able to welcome passengers back to Hobart Airport with a brand-new menu that reflects the outstanding produce that is synonymous with our island home.”