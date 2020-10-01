Prague Airport enhances cyberattack protection with new Cyber Security Operational Centre

Václav Havel Airport Prague has launched operations of one of the most modern and technically advanced cyber security workplaces in the Czech Republic. The new Cyber ​​Security Operational Centre is designed to strengthen the protection of the strategic infrastructure of the largest international airport in the country against cyberattacks and to prevent the misuse of airport information systems.

The centre runs 24 hours a day, during which it performs complete monitoring of internal IT systems and all operations performed in order to detect threats in a timely manner and ensure an immediate and appropriate response.

Every year, Prague Airport invests CZK 40 million (€1.5m) in the protection of its critical information systems, including the purchase and operation of technology and personnel costs.

“The complete safety of passengers and air traffic is our absolute priority,” says Vaclav Rehor, Chairman of the Prague Airport Board of Directors. “Threats to important airport information systems can lead to serious disruption to traffic, affecting both staff and passengers. This is the reason we pay special attention to cyber security. Launching the new operational centre, we have therefore decided not to use the services of external entities, but to build our own highly specialised workplace with a dozen internal information analysts and experts in cyber security. Thanks to the staff, top technical equipment, set security processes and the detection and prevention tools used, the Prague Airport Cyber Security Operational Centre is one of the most advanced workplaces of its kind in the Czech Republic.”

The new workplace will further strengthen the protection of airport IT systems, which is fully on par with the latest standards at large international airports and is already one of the strictest. The protection primarily comprises several layers of security, including monitoring, detection, evaluation and subsequent blocking. In addition, the airport is already prepared to ensure cyber resilience for revolutionary projects such as autonomous vehicles, biometrics, artificial intelligence, and more.

Alongside technical support and effectively set processes, the new Prague Airport Cyber Security Operational Centre can also rely on the high expertise of its staff, for example in the field of networks and network protocols, operating systems and web services, as well as advanced knowledge of cyberattack methods. Prague Airport has invested CZK 13 million (€500,000) in the development of the centre, including construction modifications to the new workplace and technical support.