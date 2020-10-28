Plaza Premium Group enters strategic partnership with YQ Now to offer meet & assist services at over 600 airports

Plaza Premium Group, a pioneer in innovating global airport hospitality services, has struck a strategic partnership with YQ Now, a leading meet and assist specialist. Supplementing the Group’s existing services and products – airport lounge experiences, creative in-terminal airport hotels, own-branded meet and greet services, and a portfolio of airport dining concepts – YQ Now brings an extensive range of meet and assist services across 600 airports in 140 countries.

Representing more than 90% of the world’s airport concierge services locations, the partnership between Plaza Premium Group and YQ Now will further expand the Group’s meet and assist portfolio beyond Allways, its own meet and greet brand.

“Our approach to airport hospitality is holistic and thorough,” says Song Hoi See, Founder and CEO, Plaza Premium Group. “Our new partnership with YQ Now will allow us to offer the world’s largest range of airport hospitality services, we will be able to sell and bundle lounge and hotel access with meet and assist services, across different airports, extending our ability to take care of travellers throughout the airport journey, from departure to transit to arrival. This partnership aligns with our commitment to Make Travel Better, especially during the current circumstances when travellers desire more personalised services to ensure worry-free airport experiences.”

Behzad Malik, Commercial Director (Meet and Greet Services), Plaza Premium Group, adds: “The partnership will enable us to build different product offerings both domestically and internationally to all passengers. We have a strong track record in delivering first-rate meet and assist services through our own brand – Allways Meet & Greet – adding in YQ Now’s network will grow our sales channels significantly to more sectors including financial institutions, corporates and airlines.”

YQ Now is a global specialist in providing premium airport concierge services. With meet and assist at its core, the company also offers a complementary portfolio of services including airport buggy, visa on arrival, airport lounge experience, baggage porter and limo transfer to create a seamless end-to-end experience for travellers at over 600 airports worldwide.

Allways Meet and Greet Services remains Plaza Premium Group’s licensed and trademarked branded asset. In the coming months, a range of global meet and assist services with safety and hygiene protocols will be launched to build reassurance as travel gradually resumes, while YQ Now will continue to distribute Allways as part of its offering to its clients.