Philadelphia International Airport launches integrated meal delivery service for passengers

PHL Food & Shops, the concessions programme at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), is the first airport programme in the US to offer a new product collaboration between Grab and AtYourGate, two leading in-airport contactless food services.

Grab, an airport e-commerce platform that allows passengers and employees to order meals through a variety of digital channels, has partnered with AtYourGate, a leading in-airport food delivery service. The Grab Airport app with delivery powered by AtYourGate aims to ease the airport concessions experience for travellers by offering contactless meal ordering and delivery capabilities right at their fingertips.

Passengers can download the app to their mobile device or visit orderatphl.com. Travellers and airport employees can also scan various Grab QR codes placed throughout PHL for an even more effortless way to order food and get it delivered on-the-go. Participating merchants are searchable by food type and terminal, and orders can be delivered right to their gate, which enhances proper social distancing measures that ensure the health and well-being of travellers and employees.

“The Grab Airport app, featuring delivery by AtYourGate, offers our travellers a contactless solution to ordering their favourite food right from their mobile devices,” says Mel Hannah, Vice President and General Manager, MarketPlace PHL. “The health and well-being of our passengers and employees is our top priority, and we’re excited to now offer delivery as an option. Simply find what you want, order, and relax while you wait for your flight.”

The current list of participating restaurants includes: Auntie Anne’s, Bar Symon, Bud & Marilyn’s, California Pizza Kitchen, Chickie’s & Pete’s (four locations), Dunkin’ (Concourse D & D/E Connector), Gachi, Geno’s Steaks, Jack Duggan’s, Jamba (two locations), Piattino Pizza, Smashburger (three locations), and Vino Volo. More merchants will be added to the programme in the coming months.