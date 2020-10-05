Los Angeles International Airport expands mobile, contactless F&B ordering

Travellers at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) can now use their mobile device to order food and beverages from restaurants throughout the airport’s terminals, creating a tailored, contactless experience.

The new service, LAXOrderNow.com, is a collaboration between Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), Unibail‐Rodamco‐Westfield Airports (URW Airports) and Grab. It is part of LAX’s digital marketplace strategy to enhance the travel experience, by allowing guests to search, browse and order food and non-alcoholic beverages from any of the dozens of participating restaurants across the airport. It also provides a way for passengers to order and pick up food without having physical contact with another person.

“LAX is leading the airport industry in developing new ways for our guests to access all the information and services they need through their mobile devices,” says Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports. “LAX Order Now is another step in creating that customised, seamless travel experience, while also keeping our guests safe with another touchless service.”

LAX Order Now is easy to use and does not require downloading a mobile app. Travellers can simply use their camera app to scan one of many QR codes located throughout the airport, or visit LAXOrderNow.com directly from their mobile device to search and browse menus from any participating restaurant. Multiple forms of payments are accepted, including credit/debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. Guests will pick up their orders from a designated pick‐up area with seals on all packaging. LAX Order Now provides order updates and alerts to users when their order is ready for pick up at one of the designated locations, which are clearly marked with signs.

Though URW Airports assisted in developing this service, concessionaires in seven LAX terminals – not just those managed by URW Airports – are participating in the programme, marking the first time such a uniform online dining service is available at LAX.

“Partnering to keep people safe and healthy in the airport is key to restoring confidence in travel,” says Mike Salzman, EVP and Group Director, URW Airports. “LAX Order Now is a testament to how we can work together to bring new initiatives to market that create a more efficient experience, help drive sales and return airport employees to their jobs.”

There are more than 20 food and beverage locations on the platform today, and many more will be added soon. An in‐airport, contactless delivery option is also planned.

“We are excited to partner with LAWA and URW to enable contactless order and payment at LAX,” says Jeff Livney, Chief Experience Officer, Grab. “By working together with all stakeholders, LAX Order Now introduces safe, contactless commerce for guests to dine on the go while keeping safety and hygiene in mind for the entire airport community.”