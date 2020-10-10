London City Airport achieves ACI Airport Health Accreditation

London City Airport has become the second in the UK to be awarded with certification from the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation programme. The programme, introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, recognises airports across the world that deploy world-leading health and safety practices.

Before reopening on 23 June 2020, London City carried out a root and branch review of airport operations, for both passengers and staff, to ensure it was COVID secure. Measures introduced included:

An enhanced cleaning regime, including a long-life anti-microbial surface treatment used throughout the airport

Touch-free hand sanitiser stations

One-way systems

Perspex screens at key points of interaction, such as check-in desks

Clear signage and floor markings to help maintain social distancing and to guide passengers through the airport

Advanced crowd monitoring technology to identify and manage busy areas, using CrowdVision

Non-contact, automatic temperature checking technology for rapid preliminary screening

Staff using face coverings and or visors and gloves

“This is a significant achievement for the airport and recognition of our unwavering commitment to keeping our airport COVID secure and to deliver a clean airport environment,” says Alison FitzGerald, Chief Operating Officer, London City Airport. “I hope this award, alongside our continued focus on delivering safe, careful and speedy journeys, will give passengers more confidence to travel and to choose London City Airport when they do so. Looking ahead, we stand ready to do more at the airport. Testing is critical to not only reducing the current 14-day quarantine and getting Britain flying again, but giving passengers greater peace of mind. And, as soon as we receive the green light from government, we are ready to implement a testing regime onsite.”

The ACI Airport Health Accreditation programme assists airports by assessing new health measures and procedures introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations, and in alignment with the joint EASA and ECDC Aviation Health Safety Protocol and ACI EUROPE’s Guidelines for a Healthy Passenger Experience at Airports.