Istanbul Airport recognised for “Quality, Customer Satisfaction, Environment, Information Security and Energy Management”

iGA Istanbul Airport has been certified by BSI (British Standards Institution), an international certification body, after its successful completion of certification audits to ISO 9001 Quality Management System, ISO 10002 Customer Satisfaction Management System, ISO 14001 Environment Management System, ISO 27001 Information Security Management System, and ISO 50001 Energy Management System.

Istanbul Airport, which has become a global hub thanks to the operational success in its first year through its unique architecture, strong infrastructure, advanced technology, and top-tier travel experience, stands out with the activities carried out in quality, information security, passenger experience, energy efficiency, environment and sustainability.

While delivering the services it offers, iGA stands behind its strong commitments to service quality and continuous improvement thanks to the Quality Management System, enriching the passenger experience through the Customer Satisfaction Management System, environmental awareness through the Environment Management System, protecting the sensitive information of passengers and all shareholders through the Information Security Management System, and increasing energy efficiency, decreasing consumption, and protecting resources for future generations thanks to the Energy Management System.

“From the design process to the construction phase, and from the construction period to the operation process at Istanbul Airport, we have been particular about taking steps in line with the sustainable development goals,” says Kadri Samsunlu, Chief Executive Officer, iGA Airport Operation. “Moving forward with this mindset, we regard acting in accordance with our sustainability principles as the most valuable asset of our organisational culture. Accordingly, we implement new practices every day, focusing on people. It is a huge success to set standards that include energy efficiency, travel satisfaction, and quality management. Although we are a new company in the aviation industry, it is very important and elating that we have achieved certification to global standards thanks to the practices we implemented. In line with our sustainable business model, we aim to create value for all our stakeholders in environmental, social and economic aspects. In the direction of this model, it is very gratifying to hold certificates in quality, environment, information security, and customer satisfaction management. I would like to express my thanks to all our employees, our management team, and BSI, which added great value to us through its training and audit quality besides always supporting us in communicating from the very beginning.”

Pietro Foschi, Group Assurance Director, BSI, adds: “During our audits, we found that Istanbul Airport was well-prepared with robust and agile plans and well-trained professionals. The adoption of and certification to best practice standards demonstrate iGA’s commitment to ensure resilience for this astonishing infrastructure. On behalf of BSI I offer my congratulations to Mr Kadri Samsunlu the Chief Executive Officer of the Istanbul Grand Airport, the senior management team and all employees involved in fulfilling the requirements of those distinguished certifications.”