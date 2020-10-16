Grab and 3Sixty announce their first partnership at Dallas Fort Worth Airport

Airport e-commerce platform Grab has launched its first retail partnership with 3Sixty Duty Free at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The new partnership allows travellers to pre-order from a large range of travel retail products, either for collection instore or delivery to gate via the Grab platform.

“We’re really excited to be venturing into airport retail for the first time with 3Sixty,” says Jeff Livney, Chief Experience Officer, Grab. “As travellers return to the sky, it’s vital we provide shoppers with options they feel comfortable with. Some passengers will still prefer to browse a physical store, but there are many who will want the ease of mobile ordering, and the safety and hygiene of a touch-free experience. It’s important we tap into this demand for the benefit of the customer, as well as making it easier for retailers to reach a primarily domestic traveller for the foreseeable future.”

Commenting on the venture, Alex Anson, Chief Operating Officer, 3Sixty, says: “3Sixty continues to innovate and drive omnichannel retail, and our partnership with Grab helps us to achieve our aspirations in this field. The Grab platform will enable us to combine the best available technology with world-class customer service and safety standards, offering safe alternatives to traditional shopping methods.”

Ken Buchanan, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience & Revenue Management, DFW Airport, adds: “We are excited about bringing this touch-free retail experience to DFW. It enables our customers to explore the very best of the airport’s retail offerings while also maintaining social distancing. And the convenience of ordering retail from your own mobile phone speaks to DFW Airport’s commitment to elevating the customer experience.”

The partnership, which will utilise Grab’s omnichannel expertise, will benefit both domestic and international travellers, with collection or free delivery and the potential for home delivery in the future.