Charities praise Budapest Airport-anna.aero Runway Run for commitment during pandemic

During a time when the world’s population faces difficulties, Budapest Airport and anna.aero came together once again to help those who face hardship every day, every year, not just in 2020. This year it seemed even more poignant to ensure those in need were not forgotten due to the new struggles everyone is experiencing, therefore the Hungarian gateway and the airline network news & analysis platform committed to guarantee the annual Runway Run event for charity.

This commitment, hard work, and creativity led to the eighth Budapest Airport-anna.aero Runway Run on Saturday 19 September – the air transport industry’s annual premier charity-sportive. Ploughing on through tough times, nearly 600 runners raced down the airport’s runway, raising an inspiring €19,172 for the Hungarian SUHANJ! Foundation and the international Anthony Nolan Foundation.

“We are incredibly proud of Budapest Airport-anna.aero Runway Run and that this phenomenal event has been supporting Anthony Nolan for eight remarkable years,” effuses Mike Blackwell, Corporate Partnerships Manager, Anthony Nolan. “The charity makes lifesaving connections between people with blood cancer and incredible strangers ready to donate their stem cells. It’s fair to say that a lifesaving legacy has been created and we cannot thank the whole team behind the run enough.”

Péter Gusztos, SUHANJ! commented at the recent donation ceremony: “Throughout the years the Runway Run races have become a celebration of equality in the life of SUHANJ! team. This is the only running event in Hungary where our athletes with disabilities can fully experience what accessibility means. There are no pot-holes, no curbs or sharp turns on the course, only the freedom of movement. Our cooperation with Budapest Airport gives more room for progress not only to the athletes individually, but also to our entire organisation, because our foundation can always use the proceeds of the event and the donations of the company for the most important developments. This was the case at the beginning of our cooperation, when six years ago Budapest Airport appeared as main sponsor to the opening of Hungary’s first accessible gym, the SUHANJ! Fitness. Even now they provide a significant donation to help us expand our activities and establish a nationwide SUHANJ! network.”