Aeroporti di Roma announces winning sculptors in “Leonardo and the voyage” competition

Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) has announced the winning sculptors in its “Leonardo and the voyage” competition. The initiative, which has involved artists from all over the world, is part of a project aimed at enhancing the architecture at Leonardo da Vinci Airport.

The three winning sculptors all received a plaque during an award ceremony held on 22 October 2020, which was attended by ENAC’s General Manager, Alessio Quaranta, and ADR’s Managing Director, Marco Troncone.

The sculptors were asked to create contemporary works of art recalling the genius of Leonardo da Vinci, from whom the airport takes its name. The competition was aimed at Italian and foreign artists under 40 years of age for the ‘Young’ category, and Italian and foreign artists over 40 years of age for the ‘Over’ category.

In terms of technical requirements, the competition specified that the sculptural work should be made using the precious white marble of the Apuan Alps, known throughout the world as Carrara marble, and should also be within particular size and weight limits. In order to best represent the spirit of Da Vinci’s genius, the concepts of freedom, speed, dynamism, technology, innovation, as well as a precise and analytical study of the human body and nature as a way of transcending the limits of man and nature, had to be conveyed in the work.

The sculptures were primarily made in the artists’ studios, with the final part being completed ‘live’ in workshops set up in Terminal 3. Once completed, they were transferred to boarding area E, where, along with the works of other finalists, they are currently on display, to be enjoyed and admired by passengers.