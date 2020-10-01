Aer Lingus Regional launches Leeds Bradford-Belfast City service

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, marked the beginning of its new service from Leeds Bradford Airport to Belfast City Airport on 1 October 2020. The airline will operate up to three daily return flights on the route. Stobart Air will base five ATR72-600 aircraft at Belfast City Airport.

Aer Lingus Regional operates two routes from Leeds Bradford, including Dublin and now Belfast City.

Following guidance from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Stobart Air has implemented a number of enhanced health and safety measures to protect staff, crew and passengers. New measures include:

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures have been introduced for the aircraft cabin, which are in addition to the existing aircraft cleaning schedule. Each aircraft, including seats, armrests and tray tables will be subject to a daily disinfection process which provides surface protection from viruses for 24 hours.

Face coverings or masks are mandatory on all flights operated by Stobart Air for customers and cabin crew respectively, with the exception of small children and those who are unable to wear a face mask for medical reasons. Initially, when flights resume, the inflight service will be suspended to reduce interaction between crew and passengers. Passengers will be encouraged to remain seated while on board.

Stobart Air has introduced new boarding and disembarkation procedures to reduce passenger interaction. Passengers will board and disembark the aircraft in small groups and according to seat row numbers. At the boarding gate, customers will scan their own boarding card and show their passport or ID to the staff member, making this process contactless.

John Cunliffe, Aviation & Commercial Director, Leeds Bradford Airport, says: “We are delighted to welcome the inaugural service with Aer Lingus Regional to Belfast City Airport. The connection between the two great cities of Leeds and Belfast is an important one for all travellers, simultaneously providing a reliable day return product for passengers and supporting access to the breadth of tourism opportunities available both in Yorkshire and Northern Ireland.”

Andy Jolly, Managing Director, Stobart Air, adds: “We are pleased to establish a base at Belfast City Airport and to work closely with Leeds Bradford Airport, Belfast City Airport and our partners Aer Lingus to operate flights to and from Leeds Bradford. Stobart Air has worked hard over the past number of months to protect our airline during challenging times and to position us for the future. The launch of this service is part of that. This new Aer Lingus Regional route will facilitate key links and connectivity between these cities and ensure we provide choice, value and convenience for our customers. We look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard this Leeds Bradford-Belfast route.”