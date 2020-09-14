Date: 14 Sep 2020 Category: Passenger No Comments

Václav Havel Airport Prague opens new Relax Zone

Václav Havel Airport Prague has opened a new Relax Zone on the first floor of the Terminal 1 restricted area, next to the recently-renovated Runway Restaurant. The new Relax Zone is tuned into the design of the Runway Restaurant and offers passengers the possibility of a comfortable rest or space to work before their departure.

There is also a capsule coffee machine, sockets for charging mobile phones and computers, alongside departure and arrival information boards. The new premises, just like the restaurant premises, are decorated with large-format photographs from the aviation environment.

Related articles

Plaza Premium Group introduces Smart Traveller app-based airport rewards programme

Common-use airport lounge concept Plaza Premium Lounge debuts in US at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Airport Dimensions launches new sleep and private space offer at Hamad Airport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in recent news...

Plaza Premium Group introduces Smart Traveller app-based airport rewards programme