Václav Havel Airport Prague opens new Relax Zone

Václav Havel Airport Prague has opened a new Relax Zone on the first floor of the Terminal 1 restricted area, next to the recently-renovated Runway Restaurant. The new Relax Zone is tuned into the design of the Runway Restaurant and offers passengers the possibility of a comfortable rest or space to work before their departure.
There is also a capsule coffee machine, sockets for charging mobile phones and computers, alongside departure and arrival information boards. The new premises, just like the restaurant premises, are decorated with large-format photographs from the aviation environment.