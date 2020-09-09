Schiphol introduces new contactless F&B ordering service

In collaboration with HMSHost International, Schiphol has started a pilot that makes it possible for passengers to order food and drinks at Schiphol outlets after security control in advance with a QR code.

Schiphol passengers can scan a QR code from one of the physical banners or media screens located at and after the airport security check. This QR code will allow them to place their order, pay online and choose a time to pick up their order after security.

Schiphol is one of the first airports in Europe to offer this contactless ordering service to its passengers. Visitors to Schiphol Plaza were already able to place an order in advance using the Foodsy app. As the option to pre-order food and drinks proved successful, the airport expands with HMSHost International to catering outlets after security. Nearly all of the catering outlets in Lounge 1 (Schengen) are participating, including Starbucks, La Place, Grand Café Het Paleis and Grab & Fly.

“COVID-19 calls for new solutions, including at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol,” says Irene Muysson, Head of Retail, F&B, Commercial Services, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. “The use of digital innovations contributes to safe, easy and fast travel. This service offers various advantages. If passengers need to wait at security, they can spend their time with ordering a meal or drink. It also means they will not have to queue on arrival in the Lounge, as their order will be ready at the indicated time. They will still have time left over to prepare for the trip or to relax. The number of physical interactions has also been limited, with all stages of the ordering process – from ordering to payment – now taking place online.”

Walter Seib, CEO HMSHost International: “As the global market leader in the food and hospitality industry for people on the move, it is only natural that during these travel-sensitive times, we fast-tracked the development of our online order and payment platform. With this service we meet our guests’ demands for contactless transactions, speeding up service delivery while ensuring our guests continue to receive the attention they can expect. We’re proud to work alongside our partner Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, delivering this platform in support of their mission to give travellers through Amsterdam Airport Schiphol experiences that are fast, safe and easy at this air transport hub.”

Banners and digital screens with a QR code will be placed at various locations at and after security control. This QR code will take passengers to an order page where they can choose which catering outlet they would like to order from. After the pilot period, Schiphol and HMSHost International will evaluate whether the number of catering outlets from which you can order in advance will be increased.