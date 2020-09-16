Loganair launches Newcastle-Exeter route

Loganair’s first service between Newcastle and Exeter was launched on 14 September 2020, bringing back connectivity between the two cities for business and leisure. Operated using a 49-seat Embraer 145 regional jet, the service will see twice-weekly flights throughout winter.

Within the airline’s recently-launched summer 2021 schedule, the route will see an enhancement with a daily service from March next year, with a double-daily on Fridays.

The service sees the route restored for visiting family and friends, business travel and holidaymakers once again, after it was left vacant following the collapse of Flybe earlier this year.

Kay Ryan, Chief Commercial Officer, Loganair, says: “We’re pleased to be able to restore yet more UK regional connectivity with the launch of our flights between Newcastle and Exeter. For many, summer holidays this year were a write-off, so we’re confident the introduction of daily flights for the summer 2021 programme will be especially welcome for families looking to make the most of next year, as well as for businesses as market conditions improve.”

Richard Knight, Chief Operating Officer, Newcastle Airport, comments: “In recent years Loganair has invested significantly in the North East by serving key destinations such as Aberdeen, Stavanger and Southampton. The airline also provides many connections beyond these airports, including to the Scottish Highlands, Scandinavia and most recently Jersey and Guernsey – now accessible on one single ticket via Southampton thanks to a new partnership with Blue Islands.”

Matt Roach, Managing Director, Exeter Airport, adds: “I’m pleased to welcome this new Loganair route to Newcastle in another milestone day for Exeter Airport following months of well documented hardship. This is the latest in a succession of new and returning routes, and we’re delighted that Loganair is extending its footprint from Exeter. It’s important we restore as much regional connectivity as possible and we’re ready to receive passengers with new health protocols at the airport and onboard with Loganair. We’re already looking forward to summer 2021 when schedules will be further enhanced to Newcastle and Loganair will add Glasgow flights.”