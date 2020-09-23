Istanbul Airport achieves ‘China Friendly Airport’ status

Istanbul Airport has been awarded the ‘China Friendly Airport’ document, recognising the measures it has implemented to enhance the travel experience of Chinese visitors.

The document was presented in a ceremony attended by the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Cui Wei. The project has been designed to transform the time spent at the airport for Chinese guests into a unique experience and to ensure that they have a pleasant time at Istanbul Airport.

Chinese-speaking staff and Chinese signage

To make every moment at the airport more comfortable and enjoyable for Chinese guests, many passenger-friendly applications have been put into practice. While dedicated check-in areas are provided for passengers arriving from China, there are other new steps taken such as operating flights to China from the same area, having flight information screens in Chinese, and translating ticket processing screens into Chinese.

Other measures put into practice to make Chinese guests feel more comfortable include opening accounts for Istanbul Airport on social media platforms such as Weibo and Wechat, having the iGA Istanbul Airport mobile app available in Chinese, the presence of hot water dispensers on the arrival and departure floors, ‘Welcome’ signs on the passenger bridges, and Chinese-speaking staff wearing special uniforms.

Making a statement at the ceremony, Kadri Samsunlu, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, iGA Airport Operation, said that the aim is to make Chinese guests feel “at home” with the “passenger-friendly” applications put into practice at the airport.

Stressing the ancient friendship between China and Turkey, Samsunlu emphasised the positive contribution to the relationship between the two countries with Istanbul Airport becoming a ‘China Friendly Airport’.

“We aim to increase the number of Chinese airlines and passengers coming to Istanbul Airport”

Speaking at the ceremony, Samsunlu said: “We are happy that Istanbul Airport has received the ‘China Friendly Airport’ document. China is an important country for us; we have historical, cultural and economic relations. We have been working on reviving the historical ‘Silk Road’ between the two countries by air. We would like our Chinese guests to talk about the unique experience they had at Istanbul Airport, how they have felt at home in a way that would contribute to our country’s tourism. Our goal is to increase the number of Chinese airline companies organising flights to Istanbul Airport in the following years and to ensure more passengers from the People’s Republic of China visit our country. We also aim to create a network where Chinese passengers travelling to Europe can use Istanbul Airport as a transfer point. Accordingly, we have been planning to further increase our ‘passenger-friendly’ applications in the upcoming period.”