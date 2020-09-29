Frankfurt Airport implements measures to ensure safety of passengers and personnel

In recent months, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) has worked closely with other institutions to implement a comprehensive range of safeguards against contagion.

In addition to requiring everyone to wear a face covering at all times inside the terminal buildings, general hygiene and social distancing rules are enforced. Floor markings, signs, regular PA announcements, and frequently patrolling airport staff remind them to maintain a distance of 1.5m from other people, also in the seating and waiting areas.

“The safety of passengers and personnel is our top priority,” stresses Thomas Kirner, who is responsible for passenger services at Fraport, the airport’s operator. “We have honed these practices over the last few months and they are now very effective.”

A passenger survey carried out by GIM, a market research company, has revealed that about 90% of travellers are satisfied with FRA’s enhanced protection measures and enforced hygiene. FRA was also the first airport to receive a ‘Safe from Covid-19’ quality seal from TÜV Hesse, the technical inspection association of the state of Hesse. “It naturally helps that passengers and employees are responding to the situation responsibly and appropriately protecting themselves,” says Kirner.

Disposable facemasks, disinfectant for hand luggage, and other travel items are available from shops and vending machines in Terminal 1 (Concourse B, Departures).

Advice for getting ready to travel

Many of the standard tips for getting ready to travel still apply: for example, taking advantage of online check-in and carrying no more than a single item of hand luggage into the aircraft cabin. Passengers can avoid unpleasant surprises at the security checkpoint by finding out in advance what may be taken onboard and what should be placed in a checked bag.

Travellers can use an online booking platform to reserve a parking space near the terminal before leaving home – even if it’s only for a single day. Meanwhile, it is possible to enter and exit the parking facility in a contactless way by scanning a QR code received by email.

Current regulations and testing

Both before and during their trips, Germany-based vacationers are urged to consult the websites of the Robert Koch Institute (the German federal agency for disease control and prevention) and the German Federal Foreign Office for information on current entry restrictions for Germany and other countries, quarantine and testing requirements, and high-risk areas. There are two COVID-19 testing stations within easy walking distance: on the pedestrian bridge between Terminal 1 and the long-distance train station. The airport medical centre also performs check-ups, PCR swab tests, and antibody testing on an appointment basis.

Meanwhile, those who decide to stay home are invited to immerse themselves in the world of the airport and experience its operations up close by going on a narrated tour of the apron.