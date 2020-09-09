Common-use airport lounge concept Plaza Premium Lounge debuts in US at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

The common-use airport lounge concept Plaza Premium Lounge – the flagship brand of airport hospitality services pioneer Plaza Premium Group – has made its US debut at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

This follows the Group’s airport meet and greet service ALLWAYS, which launched last year. The latest opening is the 18th location joining the Group’s lounge portfolio in the Americas, with locations currently in Edmonton, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg in Canada, and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

“USA market is always part of our strategic plan to expand in the Americas,” says Song Hoi-see, Founder and CEO, Plaza Premium Group. “We have been communicating with DFW Airport while our team worked to ensure the new hygiene protocol is in place when we are ready to open. This is certainly a good time to introduce our Skytrax-winning Plaza Premium Lounge experience to travellers as the airport’s domestic traffic resuming steadily since April. The latest airport statistics showed there were more than three million domestic passengers in July 2020. Combining ALLWAYS meet and greet services, we are now able to present a seamless airport hospitality journey at the airport.”

Ken Buchanan, EVP of Customer Experience and Revenue Management, DFW Airport: “At DFW Airport, our focus on the customer continues to drive our business strategies, programmes, enhancements and partnerships. We welcome partnering with Plaza Premium Group because their hospitality services are highly respected. We are confident the Plaza Premium Lounge will be a popular destination in Terminal E.”

Located near Gate E31, it is the only common-use airport lounge in Terminal E – a two-minute walk away from the Skylink connecting travellers to other terminals. Guided by the Group’s ‘We Care for Your Wellbeing’ campaign, the newly-opened lounge implements heightened hygienic measures to take care of travellers by encouraging social distancing, assisting guests at self-service food counters, and ensuring all common-touched areas are disinfected frequently.

Occupying more than 1,400sq ft, the WiFi-enabled space with lounge chairs and dining seating offers charging pods in addition to an AeroBar with high chairs, creating zones to suit different travellers’ preferences when they depart and transit at the terminal.

As part of heightened hygienic measures, pre-portioned and pre-packaged food items are offered at the self-serve counters.