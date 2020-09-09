Blue Islands launches additional connectivity with new Loganair codeshare flights

Blue Islands’ new codeshare flights with its partner Loganair, Scotland’s airline, are now live. Customers can book services from Exeter, Southampton and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey to destinations on the Loganair network via the Blue Islands website. The codeshare enables customers to seamlessly book connecting flights with just one booking and one transaction. All hold luggage will be checked through to the final destination.

Initial connecting destinations from 26 October 2020 are:

From Guernsey & Jersey: Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester via Southampton

From Exeter/Southampton: Aberdeen & Inverness via Manchester

“We are delighted that customers can now book flights using our previously announced codeshare partnership with Loganair,” says Rob Veron, CEO Blue Islands. “Our initial set of connections enable easy travel to a number of very popular destinations in Scotland and the North for our customers in Guernsey, Jersey, Exeter and Southampton. We expect the network to develop even further very soon, with a wider choice of destinations for next summer.”

Customers flying to or from Guernsey or Jersey will also benefit from APD (Air Passenger Duty) savings. Meanwhile, if a flight is delayed and there is a missed connection, passengers will be re-accommodated to the next available service.

“We’re excited our new codeshare partnership with Blue Islands starts today and we’re confident it will be welcome news for customers looking to travel to the North from the Channel Isles and by those in Scotland looking to explore all that Jersey and Guernsey have to offer,” says Jonathan Hinkles, Chief Executive, Loganair. “The agreement also greatly strengthens our connectivity to Southampton and Exeter with extra connecting options via Manchester complementing our direct services from the central belt and Newcastle. We look forward to further developing our relations with Blue Islands for the benefit of all our customers.”