Airport Dimensions launches new sleep and private space offer at Hamad Airport

Airport Dimensions, a global provider of premium shared-use lounges, has recently acquired sleep lounge pioneer and innovator sleep ’n fly, and is now launching its first non-traditional lounge at Qatar’s Hamad International Airport. This also marks the launch of Airport Dimensions’ first premium lounge offer in the Middle East.

The new concept combines Airport Dimensions’ expertise in global lounge operations and design with sleep ’n fly’s unique offer to provide a comfortable, private sleeping and social distancing area for passengers.

Located at the heart of Hamad International Airport’s transit area, the 225sqm lounge features a selection of sleep pods and cabins with accommodation for up to 50 guests. Visitors can pay by the hour to stay at one of the sleep units, which provide a soundproofed and air-conditioned space to relax and rest ahead of, or between, flights.

The full range of features includes:

FlexiSuite Pods (24 available): Launched at Hamad International Airport, this 180° flat-bed reclining seat in a soundproof space represents a world first in sleeping pod design. It features dimmable ambient lighting, a reading light, air conditioning, a 32-inch screen to connect to the travellers’ mobile, tablet or laptop, a folding tray table, cup holders, a small waste bin, baggage storage and compartments to store coats, shoes and laptop.

Sleep Cabins (13 available): Four double bed cabins with an optional pull-out bed for a child of up to 115cm in height (maximum two adults and one child), and nine bunk bed cabins are available. These small but stylishly designed spaces are soundproof and have air conditioning, as well as main, ambient and reading lights, an alarm clock, a coat hanger, a mirror and tray table.

“With its state-of-the-art facilities and five-star service, Hamad International is the perfect place to launch our new sleep and private space concept and, indeed, our first lounge concept in the Middle East,” says Errol McGlothan, Managing Director, Airport Dimensions. “The sleep pods and cabins provide a convenient, premium and safe space for travellers looking to recharge during a long layover or enjoy a quick nap before an early morning flight. We’re looking forward to working with the airport to further enhance the travel experience for passengers.”

The sleep ’n fly lounge at Hamad International Airport is open to walk-in and corporate guests, online pre-bookings, Priority Pass members and LoungeKey users.

Sleep ’n fly is taking all necessary steps to ensure their guests feel safe and well while relaxing in their own personal space ahead of their flight. All sleep ’n fly sleep lounges, sleep pods and cabins are thoroughly disinfected after every guest check-out, and any public touchpoints, such as reception counters and payment terminals, are disinfected after each use. All staff have been receiving regular health and safety training and COVID-19 testing.