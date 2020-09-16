Aer Lingus Regional launches new Birmingham-Belfast City service

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, has introduced a new route from Birmingham to Belfast. Beginning on 14 September 2020, the airline will operate up to four daily return flights from Birmingham Airport to Belfast City Airport. Stobart Air, operator of Aer Lingus Regional, will base five ATR72-600 aircraft at Belfast City Airport.

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, operates four routes from Birmingham, including Dublin, Cork, Shannon and now Belfast City.

Following guidance from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Stobart Air has implemented a number of enhanced health and safety measures to protect staff, crew and passengers. New measures include:

Enhanced aircraft cleaning: Each aircraft, including seats, armrests and tray tables will be subject to a daily disinfection process which provides surface protection from viruses for 24 hours.

On board measures: Face coverings or masks are mandatory on all flights operated by Stobart Air for customers and cabin crew, with the exception of small children and those who are unable to wear a face mask for medical reasons. Initially, the inflight service will be suspended to reduce interaction between crew and passengers. Passengers will be encouraged to remain seated while onboard.

At the airport: Stobart Air has introduced new boarding and disembarkation procedures to reduce passenger interaction. Passengers will board and disembark in small groups and according to seat row numbers. At the boarding gate, customers will scan their own boarding card and show their passport or ID to the staff member, making the process contactless.

“We are delighted that Stobart Air has given customers the chance to fly to Belfast City Airport again direct from Birmingham Airport,” says Tom Screen, Aviation Director, Birmingham Airport. “This much needed domestic route comes under the Common Travel Area, ensuring customers can move easily and freely between England and Northern Ireland. The convenience of this route will appeal to both business and leisure customers needing direct access to the Emerald Isle.”

Andy Jolly, Managing Director, Stobart Air, comments: “We are pleased to establish a base at Belfast City Airport and to work closely with Birmingham Airport, Belfast City Airport and our partners Aer Lingus to operate flights to and from Birmingham. Stobart Air has worked hard over the past number of months to protect our airline during challenging times and to position us for the future. The launch of this service is part of that. This new Aer Lingus Regional route will facilitate key links and connectivity between these cities and ensure we provide choice, value and convenience for our customers.”