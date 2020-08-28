Stobart Air begins new Edinburgh-Belfast City service

The inaugural flight between Edinburgh Airport and Belfast City Airport with Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, took off on 27 August 2020. The new route commenced as the airline expands its presence at Edinburgh Airport and increases connectivity between Scotland and Ireland.

Up top three daily flights will operate between Edinburgh and Belfast City and will become the airline’s fourth route to and from Edinburgh after Dublin, Cork and Shannon.

“It’s always great to see airlines growing their presence at Edinburgh Airport, but we’re especially excited to see this route commence considering the difficulties of the last few months,” says Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive, Edinburgh Airport. “Stobart Air and Aer Lingus Regional are close partners of ours and their confidence in Edinburgh and Scotland is clear. We welcome their decision to grow their presence here and provide increased links between our capital cities, and we look forward to working with each other to make the route a success and identify other potential opportunities.”

Andy Jolly, Managing Director, Stobart Air, adds: “We are pleased to establish a base at Belfast City Airport and to work closely with Edinburgh Airport, Belfast City Airport and our partners Aer Lingus to operate flights to and from Edinburgh.

“Stobart Air has worked hard over the past number of months to protect our airline during challenging times and to position us for the future. The launch of this service is part of that.

“This new Aer Lingus Regional route will facilitate key links and connectivity between these cities and ensure we provide choice, value and convenience for our customers. We look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard this new Edinburgh-Belfast route.”