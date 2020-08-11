Post Tenebras Lux – Light after darkness: Genève Aéroport’s commitment to sustainable development, social responsibility and environment

Genève Aéroport is hosting this year’s ACI EUROPE Annual Assembly & Congress, 20-22 October 2020. The event is themed “Resetting the airport business: Post Tenebras Lux – Light after darkness”. It will play an important role in uniting the industry, as well as paving the way for recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and the long-term sustainable development of airports. An interview with André Schneider, CEO Genève Aéroport. By Ross Falconer

2020 is Genève Aéroport’s centenary year. Since opening its doors to the world 100 years ago, the airport has grown exponentially, welcoming 17.9 million passengers in 2019 (+1.4%).

A diverse range of events were planned to commemorate this long history and landmark. While much of the programme has, naturally, been reduced and rescheduled as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, importantly Genève Aéroport is hosting this year’s ACI EUROPE Annual Assembly & Congress, 20-22 October 2020.

What are your hopes and objectives for this year’s ACI EUROPE Annual Assembly & Congress?

André Schneider, CEO Genève Aéroport: “Can you remember how enthusiastic we were last year after the Annual Assembly? Even if traffic growth was slowing, we all agreed to put more effort into converting more airports to commit to the net zero carbon emissions objective by 2050, while some were already announcing to take all necessary measures to reach that goal earlier. At the same time, Geneva Airport was designated to host the next Annual Assembly on the occasion of its centenary…

“For sure, the health crisis we are facing has totally changed our operations, as well as our forecasts and long-term planning. Who knows what 2021 will look like? In that context, full of hypothesis and uncertainty, meeting together in October will allow us to share thoughts and possibly to draw common perceptions for the short and medium term of our industry. Long-term at this stage will still not be an exact science, but more like looking in a crystal ball!

“At this occasion, and with all of my colleagues, I want us to pave the way for the near future without denying our commitment towards sustainable development, social responsibility and the environment. The crisis cannot be an excuse to forget about our responsibility.”

How important will this year’s ACI EUROPE Annual Assembly & Congress be in terms of uniting the industry and paving the way for recovery from the COVID-19 crisis?

Schneider: “We should get inspired by the quote ‘Unus pro omnibus, omnes pro uno’. Airports are a very large group in which I have always felt a great sense of community. We all have something in common but, more than that, we are able to share thoughts and practices and to have a common understanding with the majority of stakeholders involved in aviation. Without airlines or ground handling agents, airports will not run properly. Authorities and commercial retailers also have a role to play. We all have differences – revenues, airport charges, responsibilities, etc – but in the end, we all need to pull together towards the same direction.

“Even if the crisis has put mostly airlines and ground handling agents under the public lights of governments’ rescue packages, airports still have some resources to bring all partners on to the same ‘playing field’ and to set rules that in the end will benefit all, but especially passengers, staff and their families.”

What can visitors to the ACI EUROPE Annual Assembly & Congress expect from Geneva as a destination?

Schneider: “Geneva is part of Switzerland, but you will feel a French influence. Some of my colleagues will say that it has good consequences. I do not know in the end because, more than those local concerns, Geneva is one of the United Nations Offices, the headquarters of hundreds of international organisations (such as the World Health Organization, International Committee of the Red Cross, the Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights, etc) and non-governmental organisations well-known worldwide.

“So far, both the female Director General of the CERN as well as the United Nations have accepted to address the audience. This is what I like with Geneva: it’s a small town, which regularly hosts the entire planet for very large international meetings and hence contributes to the multilateral future of the world.

“Geneva Aéroport, therefore, has a special department called ‘Service du protocole’ which manages 24/7 the inbound and outbound journeys of ministers, presidents, etc. If you want to meet your Minister of Transport, you definitely should spend some time at the airport; you may see him or her!

“As host of the conference, I will make sure that all of my colleagues get a little piece of Switzerland, but also of Geneva… I hope you like cheese by the way!”

What has been the measurable impact of COVID-19 on Genève Aéroport?

Schneider: “From one day to another, the traffic dropped almost to zero. No more passengers going to spend time in the Alps’ ski resort, no more diplomats, no more passengers joining their families abroad.

“It was very strange to see the airport very empty. Many of our employees expressed deep sadness about this situation and we all were shocked. I am definitely an optimistic person, but the first days were extremely confusing… Since then even if it was difficult to draw scenarios, all Genève Aéroport’s staff were committed to preparing the restart.

“During that time, I have kept my thoughts with all employees and their families and it was important to keep them informed in a transparent manner through regular information.

“I have to admit that I also smiled when I saw very large migrating birds enjoying more than 300 hectares of field and playing around larger birds called ‘aircraft at parking position’. The standstill was definitely a unique moment for the environment as well.”

What disruption/crisis management initiatives were implemented at Genève Aéroport?

Schneider: “In January we established a COVID Task Force to monitor the situation. When it was clear that the situation would get worse and worse, the Task Force took over the daily operations with all main partners from the airport platform. Through the well-established Airport Operations Centre (APOC), we were able to manage as efficiently as possible the operations as well as the deployment of new measures (e.g. protective and precautionary measures) and the restart of operations.

“I would like here to underline the great support of ACI EUROPE and its staff during the peak of the crisis. It is extremely valuable to have such support in terms of expertise, lobbying and best practices. I think also that the various exchanges and collaborations with other airports were very useful. All together we were able to set new standards to make our airports safer.”

How is the traffic recovery progressing at Genève Aéroport, in terms of the restart of air services?

Schneider: “The conference is entitled “Resetting the airport business: Post Tenebras Lux – Light after darkness”, which is actually the motto of the State of Geneva. I will explain in October why Geneva has chosen this idiom, but I think it perfectly illustrates where we are.

“The crisis has become a fact and you have to learn to live with it, but also to look for the light at the end of the tunnel. In that sense, and since borders reopened in late-June, we saw more passengers. By mid-July, we had up to 25% of the regular traffic which is above our plan and clearly more than a month before. You can see this as the glass half empty, but I prefer to see the glass as half full. It is a matter of character.”

Genève Aéroport celebrates its centenary this year. What plans do you have to mark the 100th anniversary?

Schneider: “We have decided to cancel the majority of events this year. Nevertheless, it was important for us to keep the Annual Assembly in Geneva. We will also inaugurate very soon a brand-new observation deck for the population, which has always asked to get back this facility. We want to give the airport back to our main customer, the people of the region.”

Looking ahead, what are your priorities for the remainder of 2020 and beyond?

Schneider: “It is very important that passengers and staff continue to feel safe when using the airport infrastructure. It is our top priority. Besides that, each crisis should be an opportunity to give an important place to innovation. We need to have that spirit in our DNA because we will need to do more with less. The environment, sustainable development, and social responsibility also continue to be very important. What we do today will affect the next generation and it is our duty to keep our industry safe and secure for the next decade at least.”