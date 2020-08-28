Plaza Premium Lounges reopen in Heathrow’s T2 and T5 with enhanced hygienic protocol

The recently-reopened Plaza Premium Lounges in Terminal 2 and Terminal 5 Departures at London Heathrow are well-prepared to serve passengers from the lounges’ new airline partners, including Etihad, Finnair, Virgin Atlantic and Vistara, as well as SkyTeam Alliance airlines, while Plaza Premium Lounge at Terminal 5 will also host Qatar Privilege Cardholders. Meanwhile, the lounge is open for all travellers without eligible entitlement at a rate of £25 (€28) for two-hour use or £65 (€72) for five-hour use.

Guided by Plaza Premium Lounge’s owning company Plaza Premium Group’s “We Care for Your Wellbeing” principles, the reopened lounges have implemented a set of enhanced hygienic protocols to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all guests and lounge staff members, including but not limited to frequent sanitisation of all surfaces, provision of hand sanitisers, practice of social distancing, tailored food services manned by staff, and pre-packaged food items at self-serve counters to minimise human contacts.

Guests visiting Plaza Premium Lounges will also be invited to join app-based Smart Traveller, Plaza Premium Group’s Global Airport Reward Programme, via downloading for free on Apple Store and Google Play. New joins will receive a welcome 100 bonus points to unlock a new way of rewarding experiences, including 20% off each following visit at Plaza Premium Lounges globally, double points in birthday month, and year-round member benefits.