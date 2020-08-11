Plaza Premium Group introduces Smart Traveller app-based airport rewards programme

Plaza Premium Group has launched Smart Traveller – a mobile app-based global airport rewards programme. With this, it is digitalising the future of airport hospitality through a new way of rewarding travel experiences; promoting contactless services and aiming to unite the global airport ecosystem.

Smart Traveller is a mobile app-based global airport rewards programme developed by Plaza Premium Group – a leader and pioneer in airport hospitality services. Designed for savvy travellers, Smart Traveller members are globetrotters with multiple identities seeking a modern appreciation for travelling smart and travelling better. The multi-faceted programme brings the reward experience to the next level for international travellers to explore the beauty of travelling, even before reaching the destination, through points earning and redemption of Plaza Premium Group’s airport hospitality services and value-added benefits or products from partners.

“With travel remaining restrictive, technology is vital to connect and motivate travel lovers,” says Bora Isbulan, Chief Commercial Officer, Plaza Premium Group. “The digital population has certainly widened and that became a huge opportunity for us to enhance the digitalised customer journey.”

Smart Traveller aims to revolutionise the airport hospitality experience by staying connected with travellers, rewarding its members with valued offers and services, collaborating with airport partners and bringing the airport communities closer together globally.

Introducing a new way of rewarding experiences, the mobile application features a Global Air Travel Reward Marketplace, curating travel-related products and services such as private lounges of airlines and alliances redeemable with points or at a discounted rate, in addition to Plaza Premium Group’s airport hospitality services, for members to enjoy the travel world at their fingertips.

Further to instant redemptions of onsite products and services, promoting contactless features and transactions is part of the heightened measures to ensure a hygienic and safe experience for all travellers and employees.

Smart Traveller is programmed to enable multi-faceted functions, including dedicated WiFi login and at a later stage, digital admission and food self-ordering, gearing towards automating many processes for a worry-free member experience.

Collaboration is key to revive the travel industry and Smart Traveller is positioned to connect the airport ecosystem worldwide, including airports, airlines, alliances, travel retail and lounge operators with the provision of a smart and integrated platform to showcase their services, products and exclusive offers to international travellers.

Going digital is no longer a ‘trend’ but a necessity, especially post-pandemic if organisations are to remain competitive and resilient in the ‘new normal’, it is a crucial time for the community to collaborate to rebuild traveller confidence to enjoy travel again. Aviation will recover, but it will take unprecedented collaboration and more digitalisation across the ecosystem to ensure the industry emerges from the pandemic more responsive, more agile and more financially sustainable than ever before.

The Smart Traveller app is available for free download from Apple Store and Google Play.