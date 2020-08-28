London Southend Airport trials new cabin baggage screening equipment

London Southend Airport is trialling a new cabin baggage screening system to enhance the passenger journey. Where the equipment is being trialled, passengers will find they can leave liquids and laptops within their bags as they travel through security. This may also reduce contact arising from baggage searches and further improve the airport’s processing time.

The new process may also support social distancing by reducing grouping, while enabling customers to travel through to the departures lounge more efficiently. The new cabin baggage equipment is designed to deliver the highest levels of security, and a better passenger experience.

The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX by Smiths Detection is cutting-edge computed tomography (CT) cabin baggage screening equipment, which is being trialled alongside an automated tray handling system, the iLane.evo, to further reduce contact points along the terminal journey.

“This approved technology enhances our customer journey by providing confidence during this challenging time,” says Glyn Jones, CEO Stobart Aviation. “Our priority is safety and the machines are another step to preparing for passenger operations to resume when the time is right.”

Richard Thompson, Global Director for Aviation, Smiths Detection, adds: “The COVID-19 pandemic has not taken away the need for security screening at airports. In addition to providing Southend with solutions that will help to heighten security screening, the equipment will provide operational efficiencies and passenger experience improvements that will benefit the airport, travellers and operators as air travel picks up and long into the future.”

The integrated security lane at London Southend Airport includes:

HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX – a cabin baggage screening system that uses CT technology to provide advanced explosives detection and low false alarm rates. The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX has both TSA AT-2 certification and ECAC EDS CB C3 approval – the highest defined security standards in the industry.

evo – a flexible and smart lane system with automated tray return and modular divestment counters so multiple passengers can put their belongings down for screening at the same time.

The CT equipment is currently in use in one lane at the airport security checkpoint, with plans to follow with the adoption of the technology for all security checkpoints if successful.