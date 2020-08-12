Domodedovo Airport introduces advanced temperature checks for passengers

Moscow Domodedovo Airport has installed thermal scanning cameras in the domestic arrivals hall to detect elevated temperatures of arriving passengers.
The cameras monitor the temperatures of multiple people moving through the terminal and send all data to the airport medical facility in a real-time mode. Airport staff supervise the results round-the-clock.
Domodedovo has put measures in place to ensure passenger safety. The airport conducts contactless thermal checks at the entry. All public spaces and vehicles are regularly disinfected.