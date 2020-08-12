Date: 12 Aug 2020 Category: Operations No Comments

Budapest Airport launches Luxembourg link with Luxair

On a steady course to welcome half a million passengers in August – a robust re-growth following just 80,000 passengers in June during the worldwide pandemic – Budapest Airport is also celebrating the arrival of its latest new airline partner, Luxair. As the flag carrier of Luxembourg launches a twice-weekly service between the two capital cities, the Hungarian gateway has experienced considerable demand for the vital link.

“There is significant Hungarian commuting traffic to Luxembourg, as well as strong business links and inbound tourism to Budapest,” explains Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport. “It’s fantastic to welcome another new carrier to our airport and we look forward to working with Luxair, and all our airlines, as we drive towards reigniting the strength and dependability of aviation.”

Budapest Airport celebrates the arrival of its latest new airline partner, Luxair. The flag carrier launched a twice-weekly service between Luxembourg and Hungary’s capital city on 10 August 2020.

Related articles

DHL Express to build new gateway at Munich Airport

Airports in the news: Summer 2020

Loganair and Blue Islands partner to connect UK regions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in recent news...

DHL Express to build new gateway at Munich Airport