Wizz Air to further expand in St. Petersburg and launch five new routes from Pulkovo Airport

In December 2020, Wizz Air will add a second A320 to its new base at Pulkovo St. Petersburg Airport. Together with expanding the fleet, the airline will launch five new services to the Italian cities of Bergamo, Venice, Bologna, Turin, and Catania, starting in December 2020 and March 2021. All routes will be new for the schedule of Pulkovo Airport. The flights will be performed under the seventh freedom traffic rights regime.

“We are happy that Wizz Air strengthens its positions in St. Petersburg,” says Leonid Sergeev, CEO of Northern Capital Gateway, operator of Pulkovo Airport. “The airline will add five new cities to the route network from Pulkovo. This will undoubtedly make travel from St. Petersburg even more affordable and comfortable. All of the announced Italian cities will be new for the schedule of Pulkovo Airport.”

Previously, Wizz Air announced nine new services under the seventh freedom traffic rights regime from Pulkovo Airport to Bratislava, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Malta, Oslo, Salzburg, Sofia, Stockholm Skavsta, and Vilnius.

“Just one month after announcing our first Russian base, we are delighted to announce further expansion of our local network by adding the second Airbus A320 aircraft to base in Saint Petersburg from December 2020,” says George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer, Wizz Air. “We remain committed to Russia and to providing exciting new travel opportunities to the most attractive destinations across Europe. With this announcement we are adding five new, exciting routes from Saint Petersburg to Bergamo, Venice, Bologna, Turin, and Catania in Italy, while keeping ourselves to the highest standards of our sanitizing protocols. We are confident that Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares will make travel affordable to ever more passengers.”

In 2019, Wizz Air served over 111,100 passengers at Pulkovo Airport, which is 59.4% more than in 2018. Before the suspension of international services from Russia due to COVID-19, the airline operated daily scheduled flights from St. Petersburg to Budapest and London Luton.