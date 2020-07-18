Wizz Air announces new Larnaca-Bergen route

Wizz Air has announced a new route from Larnaca to Bergen. In May the airline launched a new base in Larnaca and this latest announcement enhances its commitment to the further development of its network in Cyprus.

The new route brings more exciting travel opportunities from Larnaca, as well as further stimulating Cyprus’ tourism and hospitality industries. Bergen is the second-largest city in Norway and the ‘Gateway to the Fjords of Norway’. As a UNESCO World Heritage City and a European City of Culture, the Bergen region has the ideal combination of nature, culture and exciting urban life all-year-round. Together with the newest route to Bergen, Wizz Air now offers 38 routes to 22 countries from Larnaca.

Wizz Air recently announced a range of enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of its customers and crew. As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear face masks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves. Wizz Air’s aircraft are regularly put through a fogging process with an antiviral solution and, following WIZZ’s stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution. Onboard magazines have been removed from the aircraft, and any onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment.

“We are delighted to announce further expansion of our local network in Larnaca by adding a new exciting route to Bergen in Norway, starting from 9 August 2020,” says George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer, Wizz Air. “We believe that this route represents another step forward in the expansion of our network, while more travellers can enjoy Wizz Air’s attractive fares paired with outstanding service onboard. We welcome all eager travellers onboard one of Europe’s youngest and most reliable fleets.”