Luxottica unveils its ‘Shield Your Eyes’ initiative to better ensure the safety of its customers and employees

The recent launch of Luxottica Group’s ‘Shield Your Eyes’ Initiative shows how the group is committed to set high standards in eye protection in order to offer a safe consumer experience. This new initiative features a curated collection of products that provide greater coverage around the eyes at a time when safety has taken central stage. It was developed in response to growing consumer demand for eyewear that provides extra protection for everyday life and sport. Alessandro Pozzi reports.

Safety is a key value to Luxottica. More than ever, Luxottica is quickly adapting to changing times and behaviours to meet new consumer needs. Nowadays, the consumer mindset is very much focused on safety and protection and Luxottica is taking it seriously. Luxottica’s new collection is a clear reflection of the company’s global efforts in influencing the safe return of travellers. The company is working closely with its travel retail customers to make the Shield Your Eyes collection more easily accessible to ensure the safety of its employees and consumers.

Luxottica’s new collection consists of eight Oakley clear models, eight Oakley photochromic and five Eye Safety Systems (ESS) models that come with lens prescription options and anti-fog features. Oakley lends its strength and expertise in performance eyewear to the Shield Your Eyes collection, with a mix of iconic models that feature a wider coverage area, as well as a selection of models that are certified as Personal Protective Equipment1 (PPE). All products are equipped with:

High Definition Optics®, a patented technology that eliminates distortion to give the user clearer, sharper, and more accurate vision

Plutonite® lens to block 100% UVA, UVB and UVC rays and harmful blue light, and

Impact Protection that guards against high velocity and high mass impact.

In addition to their safety features, these models have an aesthetic appeal and deliver long-wearing comfort to the user. All Oakley products in this collection meet the eye protection standards of the American National Standards Institute2.

In addition to the frame offering, the Oakley brand is bolstering its safety apparel collection with the release of a series of masks, neck gaiters, bandanas and garments made from antibacterial fabric and featuring detachable PPE elements, available in stores from mid-June.

The ESS range has been designed and distributed for decades for military, first responder and industrial use and certified as PPE. All ESS products have met or exceeded the most stringent U.S. military standards3 and are made of ballistic polycarbonate lenses equipped with 100% UVA/UVB protection. The lenses also deliver distortion-free optical clarity and have anti-fog (ClearZone™ FlowCoat) and anti-scratch (ToughZone™) treatments.

Alessandro Pozzi, Global Channels Director, Luxottica Group, commented: “Safety remains a top priority for all our consumers, and the ‘Shield Your Eyes’ collection is a reflection of our rapid and effective response to these demands. In this ever-changing landscape, we really must adapt and evolve and, at Luxottica, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring our consumers are equipped with the best eye protection – there is no company better equipped to help consumers shield their eyes than us. With innovation playing a key role in everything that we do, we will continue to develop and offer state-of-the-art products for all.”

Alessandro Pozzi is Global Channels Director, Luxottica Group.

1PPE with certification is only available for USA and EU markets.

2American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is an organisation that develops guidelines for personal protection equipment and devices. These devices undergo intensive testing to ensure they will protect eyes as expected, and ANSI is a baseline standard for eye protection.

3Military Combat Eye Protection System (MCEPS) was established in 2002 to acknowledge the need for higher-level eye protection for military members. The military specification, MIL-PRF-32432, outlines and implements the MCEPS, which is the warfighter’s standard for eye protection.