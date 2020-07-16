LOT resumes flights from Riga Airport

From 16 July 2020, regular international services to and from Riga Airport have been resumed by LOT Polish Airlines. The carrier is operating flights to the Polish capital Warsaw four times a week.

It is now possible to travel to 49 destinations from Riga and seven international airlines have already resumed regular international passenger services from Riga: airBaltic, Lufthansa, Finnair, Ryanair, Wizz Air, Norwegian, and LOT.

The airport encourages passengers to travel responsibly, with due regard for epidemiological safety requirements, both at airports and onboard aircraft. The epidemiological safety programme implemented at Riga Airport #ForbidTheVirusFromTravelling provides a set of measures aimed at minimising the risks of the spread of the disease, taking care of safety and the protection of passengers and airport staff.

The airport reminds that passengers must wear a face mask when at Riga Airport. Entrance to the terminal is allowed only to passengers with boarding passes – persons seeing off or meeting passengers are not permitted to enter the terminal. The airport also encourages passengers to keep their distance where possible and to wash and disinfect their hands regularly. To help passengers comply with these requirements, distance signs as well as hand sanitizers are available at the airport terminal.

With the gradual increase in the number of flights and the expansion of the route network, Riga Airport has already served 55,445 passengers in July. A total of 1.3 million passengers were handled at the airport in the first six months of the year – a 62.9% drop on the same period in 2019.