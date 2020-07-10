International flights resume from London City Airport

International flights resumed from London City Airport on 10 July 2020, as the UK Government’s ‘Travel Corridors’ policy came into effect. The return of flights to popular European holiday destinations has been met with massive demand from travellers. Bookings for the flights operated by British Airways’ subsidiary BA CityFlyer have exceeded expectations, with passengers eager to take advantage of the safe travel conditions and new rules to have a well-deserved holiday.

The strong demand underlines and affirms the findings of a recent survey of over 4,700 of the airport’s customers. In June 2020, 79% of City flyers said they were likely to travel when they are told it is safe to do so by the government and airports or airlines. With the government’s travel corridors policy and comprehensive safety measures at the airport both in place, people have felt confident to book flights and travel.

“Today marks the start of the summer getaway season, and it’s clear that customers value the safe, careful and speedy environment that we’ve created,” says Richard Hill, Chief Commercial Officer, London City Airport. “I’m also delighted to see BA CityFlyer back operating from their home airport. Our partnership has been tremendously successful in the past and I am confident that it will be again, especially with more leisure routes like Nice, Mahon, Faro and Bergerac to follow, as well as more daily rotations to Malaga, Ibiza and Palma. Looking ahead, I anticipate we’ll see more of our airline partners re-starting services in the coming weeks, encouraged by the demand we’re experiencing in the London market.”

On 10 July, BA CityFlyer resumed flying to Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Málaga and Florence. These initially daily flights are joined from 13 July by daily KLM flights to Amsterdam and Luxair flights to Luxembourg. From 1 August, BA CityFlyer will add flights from London City Airport to other popular European destinations: Nice, Mahon, Faro and Bergerac.

Safe, careful, speedy journeys

London City Airport temporarily suspended flights for nearly three months between 25 March and 21 June, in response to the escalating public health crisis and government lockdown measures. During that period, the airport worked behind the scenes to create a safe environment for passengers and staff.

Designed following expert advice to meet official guidance and best practice standards, measures put in place include rapid contact-free temperature checking technology, crowd monitoring technology, an enhanced cleaning regime using an anti-microbial surface treatment, and social distancing procedures such as one-way systems and Perspex screens. Passengers will also be asked to wear face coverings in the airport.

Despite additional safety measures, the uniquely important aspects of the customer experience at London City have not changed, with speed and convenience being key.