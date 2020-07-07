Avinor takes the lead on touchless travel with Amadeus technology

Avinor, which operates Norway’s 44 state-owned airports, is rolling out an ambitious end-to-end touchless travel programme to tackle the impact of COVID-19 and help restore traveller confidence ahead of Norway’s summer season. Passengers travelling from Norway’s airports will be able to check-in, drop their bags, pass through security, and board the aircraft without interpersonal contact, or the need to touch physical machines, thanks to new social distancing processes and technology from Amadeus and ICM, an Amadeus company.

Following deployment of the new approach, a passenger checks-in for a flight remotely and they receive a boarding pass barcode sent to their mobile phone, which also acts as a coupon to print the passenger’s bag tag. Upon arrival at the terminal the passenger presents the barcode to a self-serve kiosk and the passenger’s baggage tag is automatically printed.

Next, the passenger simply attaches the tag and deposits the bag into the baggage system with no support from agents required. Avinor’s in-house team has re-engineered its self-service bag drop units with a new smart configuration of the existing barcode scanners and passenger dialogue in order to make the process touchless.

Avinor airports already offer touchless boarding, with passengers able to present their boarding pass stored on their phone in order to authenticate and board the aircraft.

The new touchless experience will initially be available at four airports: Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, and Trondheim, which together represent more than 66% of all departures. In total, 17 airports will be upgraded to deliver the nationwide touchless experience. The service will initially be available for passengers flying on SAS, Norwegian Air, and Widerøe.

“Given our unique geography many Norwegians depend on their local airport for both business and leisure travels,” says Brede Nielsen, Group CIO, Avinor. “Several domestic routes serve more than a million passengers every year. We operate several of Europe’s top 20 busiest routes within Norway. Our passengers can count on us to take necessary measures according to advice from Norwegian health authorities. This reduces the risk of being exposed to infectious virus to an absolute minimum and we are confident that travellers will welcome our new touchless approach. We’ve worked quickly and flexibly with Amadeus and ICM to build and deploy new technology to make it both safer and easier to fly from our airports. We’re now in a strong position to serve increased numbers of passengers travelling during the summer period. The summer period is normally the busiest season in Norway, and we are welcoming families and others that only travel once or twice a year. Our goal has been to design our touchless travel process to be as easy and intuitive as we can.”

Rapid development of the new touchless check-in and baggage experience has been made possible due to Avinor’s flexible technology approach. The airport operator was an early adopter of Amadeus’ cloud-based passenger handling platform, which means technical development and smooth data exchange with airline partners has been quick and simple to deliver. In fact, the new touchless experience was originally conceived in March and will be in operation for the summer season.

Thanks to the cloud-native environment, Amadeus has been able to develop the new touchless check-in application by collaborating virtually with global teams based in Australia, France and Spain, and without needing to visit any of Avinor’s 44 airports.

“The pandemic has impacted all players in travel, but airports in particular are presented with the opportunity to look beyond conventional operating models, and to redefine the passenger experience,” adds Yannick Beunardeau, Vice President Airport IT, EMEA, Amadeus. “Common to all is the need to create an agile and adaptive airport environment, that might mean shifting check-in off-airport, adding automation or accelerating the move to touchless check-in, bag-drop and boarding. In each case, flexible cloud-based technology is a necessity.”