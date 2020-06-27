Wizz Air announces third based aircraft and five new routes at Larnaca

Wizz Air has announced the allocation of a third aircraft to its Larnaca base. The new A320 will join the fleet on 1 August 2020, enabling the start of five new routes from Larnaca to Paris Beauvais, Eindhoven, Prague, Gdansk and Heraklion, as well as increased frequency on the existing Athens route.

The airline opened its Larnaca base less than a month ago by allocating two aircraft and adding 11 routes. Wizz Air’s history in Cyprus dates back a decade when the first flight landed in December 2010. The airline carried over 800,000 passengers to and from Cyprus in 2019.

The newly allocated capacity of over 280,000 seats per year will further contribute to the Cypriot aviation market and to the creation of over 30 new direct jobs with Wizz Air. Together with these five new services, Wizz Air now offers 36 routes to 20 countries from Larnaca.

Wizz Air has also announced a range of enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of its customers and crew. As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear face masks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves. Wizz Air’s aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading fogging process with an antiviral solution and, following WIZZ’s stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution. Sanitising wipes are handed to each passenger upon entering the aircraft, onboard magazines have been removed, and any onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment. Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases prior to the flight online, such as checked-in luggage, WIZZ Priority, and fast-track security.

“The WIZZ team is devoted to developing its presence in Cyprus, and with our biggest-ever network of 36 routes from Larnaca, we offer ever more affordable travel opportunities,” says József Váradi, CEO Wizz Air. “We are delighted to add new exciting connections today while keeping ourselves to the highest standards of our sanitising protocols. We are confident that Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares and great route network will contribute to the ramp up of Cyprus’s tourism sector.”